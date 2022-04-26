Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rockies look to clean up their defensive act after dropping series opener to Phillies.

On Monday, the Rockies (10-6) committed three errors in an 8-2 loss to the Phillies (7-10) in the opener of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. The teams go at it again on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The teams are now tied 2-2 in the season series after Colorado took two of three last week in Denver. This is the Rockies' only scheduled visit to Philadelphia this season.

On Monday night, four of the eight runs scored by the Phillies were unearned. The Rockies led 2-0 after solo homers from Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk. Philadelphia struck for three unearned runs in the third, with the critical blow being a two-run double from Kyle Schwarber. Bryce Harper also homered for the Phils.

Colorado will start 2021 All-Star right-hander Germán Márquez on Tuesday. He has a 4.67 ERA and 1.385 WHIP in 17.1 innings over his first three starts. Philadelphia has right-hander Zach Eflin scheduled. He posts a 3.95 ERA and 1.390 WHIP in 13.2 innings and has made three starts so far.

