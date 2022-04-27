How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

The Phillies ended a string of four straight series losses as their bats come alive against Rockies. They face off again on Wednesday afternoon.

After losing four straight series, the Phillies (8-10) can do no worse than split their four-game set with the Rockies (10-7) after taking the first two games, including a 10-3 win on Tuesday night. Philadelphia has won four of its last six overall.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The teams will close out their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. Colorado took two of three from the Phillies in Denver last week but have been outscored 18-5 in the first two games at Citizens Bank Park while committing five errors.

Odubel Herrera had three RBIs on Tuesday with a double and a homer and Philadelphia led 7-0 after four innings. Zach Eflin limited the Rockies to one run on two hits in six innings.

On Wednesday, Colorado is expected to add right-hander Ryan Feltner to the active roster to make the start. The 25-year-old made two starts for the Rockies last September and opened this season at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he had a 3.10 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in four starts, striking out 24 in 20.1 innings.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez is scheduled for his fourth start of the season for Philadelphia. He has a 4.38 ERA and 1.784 WHIP in 12.1 innings and allowed a run on four hits with three walks in 4.2 innings against the Brewers on Friday.

