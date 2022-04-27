How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies ended a string of four straight series losses as their bats come alive against Rockies. They face off again on Wednesday afternoon.

After losing four straight series, the Phillies (8-10) can do no worse than split their four-game set with the Rockies (10-7) after taking the first two games, including a 10-3 win on Tuesday night. Philadelphia has won four of its last six overall.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The teams will close out their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. Colorado took two of three from the Phillies in Denver last week but have been outscored 18-5 in the first two games at Citizens Bank Park while committing five errors.

Odubel Herrera had three RBIs on Tuesday with a double and a homer and Philadelphia led 7-0 after four innings. Zach Eflin limited the Rockies to one run on two hits in six innings.

On Wednesday, Colorado is expected to add right-hander Ryan Feltner to the active roster to make the start. The 25-year-old made two starts for the Rockies last September and opened this season at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he had a 3.10 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in four starts, striking out 24 in 20.1 innings.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez is scheduled for his fourth start of the season for Philadelphia. He has a 4.38 ERA and 1.784 WHIP in 12.1 innings and allowed a run on four hits with three walks in 4.2 innings against the Brewers on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

