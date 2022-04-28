Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies go for the four-game sweep of the Rockies on Thursday afternoon.

The Phillies have controlled their series with the Rockies so far and Thursday, they will look to pull off the four-game sweep.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia came into the series just 6-10 on the year with losses in five of the previous seven, but it looked like a different team after taking the first three games of the series.

Wednesday night, the Phillies scored in the first three innings to take a 4-2 lead and then added three more to win 7-3.

Thursday, they will send Zack Wheeler to the mound. Wheeler has struggled so far this year, going 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber. Gomber had his best outing in his last start when he went six innings without giving up a run in the Rockies' 3-2 win over the Tigers.

With the three losses to open the series, the Rockies are 10-8 on the season but have won just twice in their last seven games. Four of those losses have come to the Phillies.

Thursday, they will look to avoid the sweep and finally snap their losing streak to Philadelphia.

Regional restrictions may apply.