Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies go for the four-game sweep of the Rockies on Thursday afternoon.

The Phillies have controlled their series with the Rockies so far and Thursday, they will look to pull off the four-game sweep.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia came into the series just 6-10 on the year with losses in five of the previous seven, but it looked like a different team after taking the first three games of the series.

Wednesday night, the Phillies scored in the first three innings to take a 4-2 lead and then added three more to win 7-3.

Thursday, they will send Zack Wheeler to the mound. Wheeler has struggled so far this year, going 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber. Gomber had his best outing in his last start when he went six innings without giving up a run in the Rockies' 3-2 win over the Tigers.

With the three losses to open the series, the Rockies are 10-8 on the season but have won just twice in their last seven games. Four of those losses have come to the Phillies.

Thursday, they will look to avoid the sweep and finally snap their losing streak to Philadelphia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) and Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrate the win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
