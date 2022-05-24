Rockies vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Pirates hope to go for their second straight win when they take on the Rockies at PNC Park Tuesday evening.

The Pirates (17-24) snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, beating the Rockies (19-22), and will look to win consecutive games for just the second time this month when the teams continue their series Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Pirates manufactured the go-ahead run in the eighth. Ke'Bryan Hayes singled, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Yoshi Tsutsugo legged out an infield hit to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 victory.

Colorado has lost two in a row and was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Monday, stranding nine runners. The Pirates weren't much better, going 2-for-13 in those situations. However, three pitchers combined to surrender just one unearned run on seven hits.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland is scheduled to start for the Rockies. He is 1-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.570 WHIP in eight starts covering 42.2 innings. He got a no-decision in a victory over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Pittsburgh's rookie right-hander Roansy Contreras will start on Tuesday. He made three relief appearances earlier this season, allowing three runs on four hits in 7.2 innings. Contreras made his only major-league start last September, throwing three shutout innings against the Cubs.

