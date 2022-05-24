Rockies vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates hope to go for their second straight win when they take on the Rockies at PNC Park Tuesday evening.

The Pirates (17-24) snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, beating the Rockies (19-22), and will look to win consecutive games for just the second time this month when the teams continue their series Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates manufactured the go-ahead run in the eighth. Ke'Bryan Hayes singled, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Yoshi Tsutsugo legged out an infield hit to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 victory.

Colorado has lost two in a row and was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Monday, stranding nine runners. The Pirates weren't much better, going 2-for-13 in those situations. However, three pitchers combined to surrender just one unearned run on seven hits.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland is scheduled to start for the Rockies. He is 1-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.570 WHIP in eight starts covering 42.2 innings. He got a no-decision in a victory over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Pittsburgh's rookie right-hander Roansy Contreras will start on Tuesday. He made three relief appearances earlier this season, allowing three runs on four hits in 7.2 innings. Contreras made his only major-league start last September, throwing three shutout innings against the Cubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Copa Libertadores Matchday 6

By Justin Carter31 minutes ago
VANDERBILT BASEBALL
College Baseball

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
WOMENS GOLF
Women's College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Go for Sweep vs. Mavs

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
NC STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

Wake Forest vs. NC State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
FLORIDA GATORS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Florida vs. South Carolina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy