Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After Miguel Cabrera's historic 3,000th hit, the Rockies and Tigers head into the rubber match of this series on Sunday.

Miguel Cabrera did it. 

One of the greatest hitters of all time got his 3,000th hit in the first game of this series against the Rockies. It was a single to right field in his first at-bat, to be exact. Cabrera became the first player from Venezuela to hit that hallowed milestone and only the seventh player ever to have 3,000 hits to go with 500-plus home runs. Fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela of the Rockies gave up the historic hit while former Tiger teammate and current Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias was the first one to congratulate Cabrera. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers Online:

Game Date: April 24, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

You can stream the Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit won in an emphatic fashion, too, completely dominating the first game of the doubleheader yesterday, winning 13-0. Senzatela gave up four runs in that first inning and five total in five innings as the Rockies weren't able to rally whatsoever. They played a doubleheader because on Friday, the first game was postponed due to inclimate weather. 

The Rockies shook off the first game and were largely able to pull a 180 in the second game of the day. After giving up 13 runs, they didn't give up any runs last night for eight innings and won the game 3-2. Austin Gomber picked up his team, going six strong innings only giving up four hits. The Tigers nearly rallied in the bottom of the ninth as Austin Meadows tripled to bring home a pair. 

Chad Kuhl will go for the Rockies in the rubber match. He is pitching lights out in his first two games to start the season. In his lasst game against the Phillies, he gave up two hits and no runs in six innings to bring his ERA down to 0.87. The Rockies have a good chance at limiting these Detroit bats once again. The Tigers will start Tyler Alexander, who became a full-time starter in the middle of last season after a lot of relief work. He only pitched one inning in his last game against the Yankees, in effectively an opening role. Let's see if he can be more of a traditional starter by going deeper against the Rockies. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
USATSI_18137450
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Islanders

By Phil Watson31 seconds ago
USATSI_18137920
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Ben Macaluso31 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with the New York Islanders bench during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
USATSI_18135753
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Bulls Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas31 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy