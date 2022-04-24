Miguel Cabrera did it.

One of the greatest hitters of all time got his 3,000th hit in the first game of this series against the Rockies. It was a single to right field in his first at-bat, to be exact. Cabrera became the first player from Venezuela to hit that hallowed milestone and only the seventh player ever to have 3,000 hits to go with 500-plus home runs. Fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela of the Rockies gave up the historic hit while former Tiger teammate and current Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias was the first one to congratulate Cabrera.

Detroit won in an emphatic fashion, too, completely dominating the first game of the doubleheader yesterday, winning 13-0. Senzatela gave up four runs in that first inning and five total in five innings as the Rockies weren't able to rally whatsoever. They played a doubleheader because on Friday, the first game was postponed due to inclimate weather.

The Rockies shook off the first game and were largely able to pull a 180 in the second game of the day. After giving up 13 runs, they didn't give up any runs last night for eight innings and won the game 3-2. Austin Gomber picked up his team, going six strong innings only giving up four hits. The Tigers nearly rallied in the bottom of the ninth as Austin Meadows tripled to bring home a pair.

Chad Kuhl will go for the Rockies in the rubber match. He is pitching lights out in his first two games to start the season. In his lasst game against the Phillies, he gave up two hits and no runs in six innings to bring his ERA down to 0.87. The Rockies have a good chance at limiting these Detroit bats once again. The Tigers will start Tyler Alexander, who became a full-time starter in the middle of last season after a lot of relief work. He only pitched one inning in his last game against the Yankees, in effectively an opening role. Let's see if he can be more of a traditional starter by going deeper against the Rockies.

