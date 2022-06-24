How to Watch Rockies at Twins

Tied atop the AL Central, the Twins open a three-game weekend series at home against the Rockies in this huge baseball matchup.

Sporting one of the league's best home records, the Twins wrap up a six-game home stand at Target Field when they host the Rockies for the first of three games this weekend. The Rockies come in looking for their first win on this road trip after being swept at Miami.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins:

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Twins hold a solid 21-16 home mark, second-best in the American League trailing only the Yankees in home wins, despite dropping three of their last four at home. Behind a strong pitching performance from Devin Smeltzer, who gave up no runs in six innings, the Twins salvaged the final game of their series, beating the Guardians 1-0.

Today, Dylan Bundy (4-3, 5.17 ERA) will get the home start looking for his second win in as many starts. This marks Bundy’s first start against the Rockies since 2016 when he gave up two home runs over five innings in the loss.

27-year-old German Marquez (3-5, 6.16 ERA) will be on the mound for the visiting Rockies going for his third win in four starts. Marquez has given up 14 home runs in 13 games including at least one in each of his last four appearances.

Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon has a hit in 13 of his last 15 games and is hitting .314 in the month of June.

