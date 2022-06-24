How to Watch Rockies at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tied atop the AL Central, the Twins open a three-game weekend series at home against the Rockies in this huge baseball matchup.

Sporting one of the league's best home records, the Twins wrap up a six-game home stand at Target Field when they host the Rockies for the first of three games this weekend. The Rockies come in looking for their first win on this road trip after being swept at Miami.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins:

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Twins hold a solid 21-16 home mark, second-best in the American League trailing only the Yankees in home wins, despite dropping three of their last four at home. Behind a strong pitching performance from Devin Smeltzer, who gave up no runs in six innings, the Twins salvaged the final game of their series, beating the Guardians 1-0.

Today, Dylan Bundy (4-3, 5.17 ERA) will get the home start looking for his second win in as many starts. This marks Bundy’s first start against the Rockies since 2016 when he gave up two home runs over five innings in the loss.

27-year-old German Marquez (3-5, 6.16 ERA) will be on the mound for the visiting Rockies going for his third win in four starts. Marquez has given up 14 home runs in 13 games including at least one in each of his last four appearances.

Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon has a hit in 13 of his last 15 games and is hitting .314 in the month of June.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18579258
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Five: Lightning at Avalanche

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18582246
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18582691
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18583964
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at White Sox

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) celebrates with fans after beating the Houston Dynamo at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

Liberty vs Dream stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_18562183
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy