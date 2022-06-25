How to Watch Rockies at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to win this series against the Twins on Saturday night.

The Rockies ended a three-game losing streak after a sweep in Miami when they won the first game of this series against the Twins. The Rockies won in a rare 1-0 game in their franchise history that has been heralded by big bats in their expansive park at a mile high in elevation. But there was nothing but pitching gems to go around for both clubs on Friday night.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KPTH Sioux City, IA)

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies got a brilliant performance from German Marquez, who is reminding everyone why he was an All-Star selection last year. 

He had a rough start the season but is starting to turn around and had one of his best starts of the season. Marquez had just under eight innings of shutout ball. Charlie Blackmon drove in the only run of the game on a fielder's choice. 

The Twins will try to bounce back at home by starting Chris Archer who is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA. The Rockies will start Antonio Senzatela who is 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA. The Twins are tied with the Guardians for the top of the AL Central. 

Can they pull ahead after tonight? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

