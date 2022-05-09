How to Watch ROOT Sports Northwest Without Cable

Looking to watch some Mariners baseball? Then you'll want to make sure you're subscribed to a streaming service with ROOT Sports Northwest, the home of the Mariners.

In addition, the network airs the Kraken of the NHL, the Trail Blazers of the NBA and the Timbers of MLS. The channel also airs the Jazz and the Golden Knights in Idaho and Montana.

Overall, the network broadcasts content in five states: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

How To Watch Mariners and Kraken Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the above teams on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available on fuboTV.

After going 90-72 last season, hopes were high for the Mariners entering this season. It's been a slow start for the team, but there's a lot of baseball left still and the Mariners can still make some noise in the American League.

The other team that is currently in-season that you can watch is the Timbers. Like the Mariners, the Timbers are off to a disappointing start, but the team should be able to get things moving in the right direction.

Looking ahead, fans in the coverage area will have access to either the Trail Blazers or Jazz in the NBA and the Kraken or Golden Knights in the NHL.

The network is also home to the Big Sky Conference in football, plus shows basketball from the West Coast Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

