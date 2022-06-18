Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two worst teams in the AL continue a three-game series on Saturday as the Royals visit the Athletics.

In a three-game series between the two of the worst teams in the major leagues, the Royals try to make it two in a row against the Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Saturday.

The Royals moved out of the basement with a win over the last-place Athletics on Friday, with Kansas City sitting at 22-41 ahead of the Nationals and A’s. Oakland, on the other hand, is an MLB-worst 22-44 so far in the 2022 season.

How to Watch Royals at Athletics Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Royals at Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Royals starter Daniel Lynch had a career-high ten strikeouts in five innings while catcher Salvador Perez led the way for Kansas City at the plate in a 5-1 victory over the Athletics on Friday night. Perez doubled and homered for the Royals, who sent the struggling A’s to their 21st loss in their last 24 home games.

Kansas City will now send starter Brad Keller to the mound against Oakland lefty Cole Irvin on Saturday. Keller is just 1-8 this season with a 4.19 ERA, while Irvin is winless in five starts since coming off the injured list on May 22.

The Royals will try to string two wins together against the Athletics in Oakland on Saturday.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Royals at Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
