How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals and Athletics wrap up a three-game series in Oakland on Sunday.

After the Royals took the first two games of the three-game set, Kansas City will take on the Oakland Athletics in the series finale at the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup between the teams with the two worst records in the American League ends with Kansas City’s Brady Singer against Oakland’s Jared Koenig at the Oakland Coliseum.

How to Watch Royals at Athletics Today

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Royals won game two on Saturday thanks to seven shutout innings from Kansas City starter Brad Keller. Keller retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced, surrendering just one hit with six strikeouts. Royals pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn doubled in Michael Taylor to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning, and the Royals would go on to win 2-0.

Saturday’s victory for the Royals clinched Kansas City’s first series win since mid-May, as the Royals also won the game by a final score of 5-1 on Friday night.

Kansas City now has a chance to sweep the weekend series against the Athletics with the third and final game set to take place on Sunday.

