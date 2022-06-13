How to Watch Royals at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday when they head to San Francisco to take on the Giants

The Royals begin a long nine-game west coast road trip on Monday when they take on the Giants in San Francisco. The Royals will also head to Oakland and Los Angeles on their trip as they look to get on a roll.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They head out west on a two-game losing streak after dropping the last two games to the Orioles. They had won three in a row prior to the last two games including winning the first two games of their series with Baltimore.

The Giants will be looking to extend the Royals losing streak as they try and build on a huge three-game sweep of the first-place Dodgers.

The Giants had just come off a bad series loss to the Rockies but bounced back to knock off the rival Dodgers in three straight games.

It was a huge series for the Giants and one they hope can get them rolling after a very up and down start to the season.

Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
