How to Watch Royals at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Francisco Giants look for the series win tonight against the Kansas City Royals.

While the Golden State Warriors sit one game away from another NBA title, their neighbors the San Francisco Giants look to keep rolling as well. The Giants have won four straight games which included a commanding 6-2 win against the Kansas Royals in the first game of this series. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are tied for the NL West lead, the Giants are making strides to cut their lead. Now they only sit three games back of that lead. 

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Royals and Giants were tied after three innings but San Francisco didn't give up anything after that. The Giants got a solid start from Alex Wood who only gave up four hits and two runs in six innings. It was Wood's first win in more than a month. The Giants scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth and didn't look back. The loss was the third in a row for the Royals who look to rebound tonight. 

To do so in this 2014 epic World Series rematch, Kansas City will start Kris Bubic. The lefty is looking for his first win with an 0-3 record and 9.13 ERA. Even so, Kansas City has won the last three games that Bubic has started. The Giants will go with Logan Webb who is 5-2 with a 3.77 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Giants

By Ben Macaluso22 seconds ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy