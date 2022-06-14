How to Watch Royals at Giants

While the Golden State Warriors sit one game away from another NBA title, their neighbors the San Francisco Giants look to keep rolling as well. The Giants have won four straight games which included a commanding 6-2 win against the Kansas Royals in the first game of this series. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are tied for the NL West lead, the Giants are making strides to cut their lead. Now they only sit three games back of that lead.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Royals and Giants were tied after three innings but San Francisco didn't give up anything after that. The Giants got a solid start from Alex Wood who only gave up four hits and two runs in six innings. It was Wood's first win in more than a month. The Giants scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth and didn't look back. The loss was the third in a row for the Royals who look to rebound tonight.

To do so in this 2014 epic World Series rematch, Kansas City will start Kris Bubic. The lefty is looking for his first win with an 0-3 record and 9.13 ERA. Even so, Kansas City has won the last three games that Bubic has started. The Giants will go with Logan Webb who is 5-2 with a 3.77 ERA.

