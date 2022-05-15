How to Watch Royals at Rockies

On Sunday afternoon in MLB action, the Royals will hit the road to take on the Rockies.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward with quite a few good games on the Sunday schedule. Fans won't have to look too hard to find an entertaining game to watch. One of them will feature the Royals hitting the road to face off against the Rockies in Colorado.

How to Watch the Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Royals hold an 11-20 record. It hasn't been the start that Kansas City was hoping for, but there is still time to turn things around. Last time out, the Royals ended up losing to the Rockies by a final score of 10-4 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rockies have gone 17-16 so far this season. Colorado has the talent to compete in the National League, but consistency needs to improve. With a 1-1 series tie coming into today's game, the Rockies will look to take the rubber match.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their rosters but are still trying to find themselves as a complete team. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.