The Royals (5-9) take a four-game losing streak into Chicago to open a three-game series with the White Sox (6-9), who have dropped seven in a row and just finished an 0-6 road trip to division rivals Cleveland and Minnesota.

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Kansas City is coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Mariners in Seattle over the weekend, punctuated by a 5-4 walkoff loss in 12 innings on Sunday.

Banged up Chicago lost three games at Minnesota over the weekend without injured regulars Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Left-hander Daniel Lynch is scheduled to start for the Royals. He has a 5.40 ERA and 1.500 WHIP in 10 innings over two starts and pitched five shutout innings in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is slated to take the ball for the White Sox. He was hammered for 10 runs (seven earned) in an 11-run loss in the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader against the Guardians.

The former Cy Young winner faced 11 batters in the second inning without recording an out, as Cleveland pushed across nine runs in the frame. He's allowed 10 earned runs in six innings over two starts.

