Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The slumping Royals and White Sox begin a three-game series on Tuesday.

The Royals (5-9) take a four-game losing streak into Chicago to open a three-game series with the White Sox (6-9), who have dropped seven in a row and just finished an 0-6 road trip to division rivals Cleveland and Minnesota.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City is coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Mariners in Seattle over the weekend, punctuated by a 5-4 walkoff loss in 12 innings on Sunday.

Banged up Chicago lost three games at Minnesota over the weekend without injured regulars Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Left-hander Daniel Lynch is scheduled to start for the Royals. He has a 5.40 ERA and 1.500 WHIP in 10 innings over two starts and pitched five shutout innings in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is slated to take the ball for the White Sox. He was hammered for 10 runs (seven earned) in an 11-run loss in the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader against the Guardians. 

The former Cy Young winner faced 11 batters in the second inning without recording an out, as Cleveland pushed across nine runs in the frame. He's allowed 10 earned runs in six innings over two starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Capitals

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy