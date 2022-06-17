How to Watch Royals at Athletics

The Royals go for their second straight win on Friday when they head to Oakland for the first game of a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Royals begin a six-game road trip on Friday looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Royals snapped their four-game losing streak on Wednesday when they knocked off the Giants 3-2. The win helped them avoid a sweep and got them their fourth win in the last eight games.

The Royals, though, are still struggling as they are 21-41 on the season and in last place in the AL Central.

Friday, though, they take on another last-place team in the Athletics.

Oakland has also been struggling this year and has won just twice in the last 15 games.

The A's were able to snap a 10-game losing streak when they beat the Guardians last Saturday, but they then went to Boston and lost two of three to the Red Sox.

Friday, they hope getting back home can get them a second straight win as they send Frankie Montas to the mound.

Montas has a decent 3.40 ERA but is just 3-6 on the year. The A's finally won one of his starts last Saturday when they beat the Guardians 10-5. That win snapped a streak of nine straight starts that they had lost.

Regional restrictions may apply.