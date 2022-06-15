How to Watch Royals at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants will go for their sixth straight win on Wednesday, as well as the series sweep in home stand finale against the Royals.

Pitching and defense have carried the Giants on their current five-game winning streak. After sweeping the Dodgers over the weekend, today, the Giants go for their second consecutive series sweep when they host the Royals in a rare day game at Oracle Park.

Allowing just eight runs over the last five games, the Giants have crept back to within three games of the top of the National League west division where the Dodgers and Padres currently reside. Though the Giants are only hitting .202 over their last 10 games, they have outscored their opponents by 14 runs going 7-3 with a 2.10 ERA.

On Tuesday, Logan Webb picked up his sixth win of the season tossing seven innings of five-hit ball on 100 pitches while striking out nine batters. The win was Webb’s first since defeating the St. Louis Cardinals back on May 13.

Royals 2019 first-round pick shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr. leads the team with eight home runs and 32 runs batted in and is hitting a respectable .241 in his first big league season. His three-game hitting streak came to an end in yesterday’s 4-2 loss, though Witt did get an RBI with a sacrifice fly.

This game is the final matchup of these teams this season and concludes just the third time the Royals have visited San Francisco during the regular season since inter-league play began.

