How to Watch Royals at Mariners

Both the Royals and Mariners are playing well lately. After five straight losses, the Royals have won three of their last four. They nearly pulled off a series sweep against the Twins, coming up just one run short in the third and final game while the Mariners nearly got a sweep against the Rangers but still have won five of their last seven games.

How to Watch: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Date: April 22, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Kansas City was going for a series sweep against the Twins but came up just short. Zack Greinke is feeling right at home in his return to the Royals. He pitched five innings, giving up only one run. He has given up just four runs in three games this season. Unfortunately for the Royals faithful, the offense couldn't muster up any runs as Joe Ryan only gave up two hits in six innings leading Minnesota Twins to a 1-0 win.

The Mariners were also going for a series sweep against the Rangers but came up just short in the third game of the series losing 8-6. Seattle was up 5-0 in the first but Texas rallied and in the top of the ninth as Kole Calhoun drove in two runs with two outs to end the Rangers' five-game losing streak.

The Royals have a good chance at jumping out to an early series lead as they are starting Brad Kelly. Even though he is 0-1 on the season, he has pitched valiantly in his last two appearances with a 1.38 ERA. He went seven innings in his last outing against the Tigers while only surrendering two runs. Chris Flexen will be going for the Mariners in this one. He has not pitched badly at all, giving up three runs in his first two games of the season. Strangely enough, Seattle has lost both of those games 4-0. He'll have to be just a tad sharper in this one against Kansas City.

Regional restrictions may apply.