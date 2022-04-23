How to Watch Royals at Mariners

The Mariners go for the series win against the Royals in the second game of this series on Saturday.

The Mariners are tied with the Angels for the best record in the increasingly competitive AL West. They are expected to compete for that top spot all season as Mariners fans are looking to watch a playoff game in Seattle for the first time since 2001.

How to Watch: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

They have built their team with young prospects after they had a brief rebuild in 2018 and with key free-agent additions in the offseason after they nearly made the playoffs last year.

The prospects were on full display in the first game of the series against the Royals. They won Friday night 4-1 mostly on the shoulders of their young outfielders Julio Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic. They did all of their damage in the fourth inning by scoring four runs. Rodriguez doubled to drive in two and then Kelenic tripled shortly after to drive home two more. This is going to be the Mariners' formula all season. It didn't hurt that starter Chris Flexen went seven strong innings, only giving up one run on a home run by catcher Salvador Perez who already has five on the season.

Tonight's pitching matchup will be between Kansas City's Kris Bubic and Seattle's Matt Brash. Bubic rebounded well in his last game against Detroit from his first outing against Cleveland. Against the Guardians, he only went 0.2 innings, giving up five runs in an eventual 17-3 loss. But against the Tigers, he went 4.2 innings while only surrendering one run on two hits. Brash, meanwhile, has gone 5.1 innings in both of his starts giving up two runs a piece including a homer in each game as well.

