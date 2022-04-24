How to Watch Royals vs. Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals look to salvage a game in the final matchup of this series against the Mariners on Sunday.

The Seattle Mariners will be looking for a sweep in their final game of this series against the Kansas City Royals. They have got off to a good start with a 9-6 record, which leads the AL West heading into Sunday. 

The Mariners have a good mix of prospects and season veterans, but no one has stood out better for the Mariners than Ty France. After coming over from San Diego before the shortened 2020 season, he really came into his own last season, hitting .291 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs in 152 games. It has all been leading up to the start he is having in 2022. 

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France leads the Mariners in batting average (.356) home runs (4) and RBIs (17) so far this season. France kept up his hot streak in the second game of this series, recording his first career five-hit game. That performance included a three-run home run in a 13-7 win over the Royals.

The road won't get much easier for Kansas City, as Seattle will start reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on Sunday. He's 2-1 on the season with a 4.19 ERA. The Royals will counter with righty Carlos Hernandez who will be looking for his first win on the season. He pitched great last year, going 6-2 with a 3.68 ERA. He is due for an extended solid start. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso44 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18139639
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
imago1009850594h
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
imago1010423210h
Charreadas en Fuego

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at USC

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy