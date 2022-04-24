How to Watch Royals vs. Mariners

The Royals look to salvage a game in the final matchup of this series against the Mariners on Sunday.

The Seattle Mariners will be looking for a sweep in their final game of this series against the Kansas City Royals. They have got off to a good start with a 9-6 record, which leads the AL West heading into Sunday.

The Mariners have a good mix of prospects and season veterans, but no one has stood out better for the Mariners than Ty France. After coming over from San Diego before the shortened 2020 season, he really came into his own last season, hitting .291 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs in 152 games. It has all been leading up to the start he is having in 2022.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

France leads the Mariners in batting average (.356) home runs (4) and RBIs (17) so far this season. France kept up his hot streak in the second game of this series, recording his first career five-hit game. That performance included a three-run home run in a 13-7 win over the Royals.

The road won't get much easier for Kansas City, as Seattle will start reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on Sunday. He's 2-1 on the season with a 4.19 ERA. The Royals will counter with righty Carlos Hernandez who will be looking for his first win on the season. He pitched great last year, going 6-2 with a 3.68 ERA. He is due for an extended solid start.

