How to Watch Royals vs. Rockies

The Rockies have been one of the big surprises of the early 2022 MLB season. On Friday, Colorado returns home to begin a three-game set with the Royals.

Even playing in a tough division like the NL West, the Rockies have gotten off to a surprisingly strong start this season. They've been especially strong at home, so Friday's return from a six-game road trip will be welcomed. The Royals will be at Coors Field this weekend.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Through a month and a half of the season, Colorado has gotten out to a 16-15 record. That includes an 11-5 mark at home.

First baseman C.J. Cron has been on a tear to start the year. He's batting .297 in 31 games, with a team-high nine home runs and 24 runs driven in.

Kanas City has cooled off after a strong start. The Royals are 10-19 after falling to the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi leads the team hitting .314. Catcher Salvador Perez is providing the power, with seven doubles and five home runs this season.

The pitching matchup on Friday sees righty Zack Greinke take the ball for the Royals against lefty Kyle Freeland. Both pitchers threw well last time out. Greinke allowed two runs in 5.2 innings against the Royals, bringing his season ERA to 2.67. Freeland allowed just five hits and no runs while striking out five in six innings against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

