Royals vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Royals go for their second straight win on Saturday when they play the middle game of a three-game set with the Rockies.

The Royals got back in the win column on Friday when they knocked off the Rockies 14-10 in a slugfest.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Kansas City jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the top of the fifth and then survived a furious rally from the Rockies to get its second win in the last three games.

Saturday, the Royals will look to clinch just their second series win when they send Carlos Hernandez to the mound; Hernandez has struggled this year and has a rough 7.15 ERA.

The Rockies will send German Marquez to the mound as they try and even the series on Saturday. Marquez has also struggled this season, going 0-3 with a 6.47 ERA.

He will try and be better as the Rockies try and snap a five-game losing streak that has dropped them back to .500 at 16-16.

It has been a tough stretch for the Rockies, but they will look to get back in the win column and even the series with the Royals on Saturday.

