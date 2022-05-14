Royals vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals go for their second straight win on Saturday when they play the middle game of a three-game set with the Rockies.

The Royals got back in the win column on Friday when they knocked off the Rockies 14-10 in a slugfest.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the top of the fifth and then survived a furious rally from the Rockies to get its second win in the last three games.

Saturday, the Royals will look to clinch just their second series win when they send Carlos Hernandez to the mound; Hernandez has struggled this year and has a rough 7.15 ERA.

The Rockies will send German Marquez to the mound as they try and even the series on Saturday. Marquez has also struggled this season, going 0-3 with a 6.47 ERA.

He will try and be better as the Rockies try and snap a five-game losing streak that has dropped them back to .500 at 16-16.

It has been a tough stretch for the Rockies, but they will look to get back in the win column and even the series with the Royals on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Royals vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
imago1003177036h
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
imago1009356115h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
imago1010423167h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush41 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Red Bulls vs. Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy