How to Watch Royals at White Sox

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals extended the White Sox's misery with a Tuesday night shutout and now look to take the series on Wednesday.

The White Sox (6-10) mustered just five hits on Tuesday night and dropped their eighth straight game, falling at Guaranteed Rate Field to the Royals (6-9) at Guaranteed Rate Field after an 0-6 road trip.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Daniel Lynch gave Kansas City a solid start, allowing two hits and fanning seven in six shutout innings. Chicago pitchers walked 11 batters and the defense committed two errors. Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the only run the Royals needed with an infield single in the fourth.

Kansas City is set to start 38-year-old Zach Greinke, who returned to the Royals this season after breaking in with the club in 2004. In three starts, he has a 2.25 ERA and 1.188 WHIP in 16 innings. The veteran is pitching to contact this season, with just two strikeouts.

Greinke allowed a run on six hits in five innings on Thursday in a 1-0 loss to the Twins.

The White Sox are set with right-hander Dylan Cease, who has a 3.38 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in three starts and 16 innings. Cease gave up four runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings, taking the loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He has 19 strikeouts on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

