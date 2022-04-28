Royals vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals visit the White Sox on Thursday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Royals failed to clinch the series win on Wednesday against the White Sox when they lost 7-3.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had beaten Chicago 6-0 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak but couldn't make it two in a row as they gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh that broke open a tie game.

With the loss, the Royals are now just 6-10 and need a victory on Thursday to clinch just its second series win of the early season.

The White Sox will look to win their second straight game after losing eight straight.

Chicago was the unquestioned favorite to win the AL Central for the second year in a row, but the White Sox have struggled in the early part of the year.

After starting 6-2, they were swept by the Guardians and Twins and finally got back in the win column on Wednesday.

Thursday, they will turn to Michael Kopech to get their second straight win. Kopech has pitched great so far, giving up just one run in 14 innings and striking out 15.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Royals vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

Sweden vs. Germany Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs41 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

UCLA vs. Stanford Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown56 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy