Royals vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Royals visit the White Sox on Thursday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Royals failed to clinch the series win on Wednesday against the White Sox when they lost 7-3.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

They had beaten Chicago 6-0 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak but couldn't make it two in a row as they gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh that broke open a tie game.

With the loss, the Royals are now just 6-10 and need a victory on Thursday to clinch just its second series win of the early season.

The White Sox will look to win their second straight game after losing eight straight.

Chicago was the unquestioned favorite to win the AL Central for the second year in a row, but the White Sox have struggled in the early part of the year.

After starting 6-2, they were swept by the Guardians and Twins and finally got back in the win column on Wednesday.

Thursday, they will turn to Michael Kopech to get their second straight win. Kopech has pitched great so far, giving up just one run in 14 innings and striking out 15.

