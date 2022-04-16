How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Padres have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (41 total runs).
  • The Padres' .335 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Braves have scored 40 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado drove in 106 runs while batting .278 last season.
  • Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
  • Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
  • Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.
  • Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
  • Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.

Padres and Braves Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

L 13-2

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

W 12-1

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/18/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Nationals

L 11-2

Home

4/12/2022

Nationals

W 16-4

Home

4/13/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Home

4/14/2022

Padres

L 12-1

Away

4/15/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Away

4/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

4/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

4/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
