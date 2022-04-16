How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.248).
- The Padres have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (41 total runs).
- The Padres' .335 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Braves have scored 40 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado drove in 106 runs while batting .278 last season.
- Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
- Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
- Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.
- Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
- Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.
Padres and Braves Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
4/12/2022
Giants
L 13-2
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
W 12-1
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Nationals
L 11-2
Home
4/12/2022
Nationals
W 16-4
Home
4/13/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Home
4/14/2022
Padres
L 12-1
Away
4/15/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Away
4/16/2022
Padres
-
Away
4/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
4/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
