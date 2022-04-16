How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Padres have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.248).

The Padres have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (41 total runs).

The Padres' .335 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Braves have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Braves have scored 40 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Machado drove in 106 runs while batting .278 last season.

Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.

Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.

Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Braves Impact Players

Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.

Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.

Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.

Padres and Braves Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 4/12/2022 Giants L 13-2 Away 4/13/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 4/14/2022 Braves W 12-1 Home 4/15/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home 4/17/2022 Braves - Home 4/18/2022 Reds - Home 4/19/2022 Reds - Home 4/20/2022 Reds - Home 4/22/2022 Dodgers - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Nationals L 11-2 Home 4/12/2022 Nationals W 16-4 Home 4/13/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Home 4/14/2022 Padres L 12-1 Away 4/15/2022 Padres W 5-2 Away 4/16/2022 Padres - Away 4/17/2022 Padres - Away 4/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/22/2022 Marlins - Home

