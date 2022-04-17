How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will meet on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 7:08 PM ET, with Manny Machado and Matt Olson among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Padres' .237 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Padres have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (43 total runs).

The Padres' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Braves have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Braves have scored 45 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.

Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.

Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.

Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Braves Impact Players

Olson finished with a .271 batting average last season and 39 home runs.

Ozzie Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.

Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.

Padres and Braves Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Giants L 13-2 Away 4/13/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 4/14/2022 Braves W 12-1 Home 4/15/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 4/16/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Braves - Home 4/18/2022 Reds - Home 4/19/2022 Reds - Home 4/20/2022 Reds - Home 4/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/23/2022 Dodgers - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Nationals W 16-4 Home 4/13/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Home 4/14/2022 Padres L 12-1 Away 4/15/2022 Padres W 5-2 Away 4/16/2022 Padres W 5-2 Away 4/17/2022 Padres - Away 4/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/22/2022 Marlins - Home 4/23/2022 Marlins - Home

