How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will meet on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 7:08 PM ET, with Manny Machado and Matt Olson among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Padres' .237 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (43 total runs).
- The Padres' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Braves have scored 45 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
- Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
- Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
- Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.
Braves Impact Players
- Olson finished with a .271 batting average last season and 39 home runs.
- Ozzie Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
- Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.
Padres and Braves Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Giants
L 13-2
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
W 12-1
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
4/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Nationals
W 16-4
Home
4/13/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Home
4/14/2022
Padres
L 12-1
Away
4/15/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Away
4/16/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Away
4/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
4/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)