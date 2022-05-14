How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a double behind San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will aim to out-hit Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Braves vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Braves have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.227).

The Braves rank 14th in runs scored with 137, 4.2 per game.

The Braves' .302 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Padres have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored 148 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Olson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .262.

Among all hitters in baseball, Olson is 94th in homers and 84th in RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .231 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Albies is 24th in home runs and 99th in RBI.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with seven long balls.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .203 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .371 this season with a team-high seven home runs.

Machado's home run total places him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.

Hosmer is a key run producer for San Diego with a .377 average, four homers and 23 RBI.

Hosmer is currently 57th in home runs and 11th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jurickson Profar is slashing .188/.313/.402 this season for the Padres.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .224 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Braves and Padres Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Brewers W 9-2 Home 5/10/2022 Red Sox L 9-4 Home 5/11/2022 Red Sox W 5-3 Home 5/13/2022 Padres L 11-6 Home 5/14/2022 Padres - Home 5/15/2022 Padres - Home 5/16/2022 Brewers - Away 5/17/2022 Brewers - Away 5/18/2022 Brewers - Away 5/20/2022 Marlins - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/9/2022 Cubs L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves - Away 5/15/2022 Braves - Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away

