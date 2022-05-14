How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will aim to out-hit Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Braves vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.227).
- The Braves rank 14th in runs scored with 137, 4.2 per game.
- The Braves' .302 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The Padres have scored 148 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Olson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .262.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Olson is 94th in homers and 84th in RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .231 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Of all MLB hitters, Albies is 24th in home runs and 99th in RBI.
- Austin Riley leads the Braves with seven long balls.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .203 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .371 this season with a team-high seven home runs.
- Machado's home run total places him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Hosmer is a key run producer for San Diego with a .377 average, four homers and 23 RBI.
- Hosmer is currently 57th in home runs and 11th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jurickson Profar is slashing .188/.313/.402 this season for the Padres.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .224 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
Braves and Padres Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Brewers
W 9-2
Home
5/10/2022
Red Sox
L 9-4
Home
5/11/2022
Red Sox
W 5-3
Home
5/13/2022
Padres
L 11-6
Home
5/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/16/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/20/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/9/2022
Cubs
L 6-0
Home
5/10/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Cubs
L 7-5
Home
5/13/2022
Braves
W 11-6
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
-
Away
