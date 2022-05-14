How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a double behind San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will aim to out-hit Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.227).
  • The Braves rank 14th in runs scored with 137, 4.2 per game.
  • The Braves' .302 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
  • The Padres have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Padres have scored 148 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Olson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .262.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Olson is 94th in homers and 84th in RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .231 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Albies is 24th in home runs and 99th in RBI.
  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with seven long balls.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .203 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .371 this season with a team-high seven home runs.
  • Machado's home run total places him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
  • Hosmer is a key run producer for San Diego with a .377 average, four homers and 23 RBI.
  • Hosmer is currently 57th in home runs and 11th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jurickson Profar is slashing .188/.313/.402 this season for the Padres.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .224 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Braves and Padres Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Brewers

W 9-2

Home

5/10/2022

Red Sox

L 9-4

Home

5/11/2022

Red Sox

W 5-3

Home

5/13/2022

Padres

L 11-6

Home

5/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/16/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/20/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

How To Watch

May
14
2022

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
