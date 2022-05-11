How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Miley will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Padres' .220 batting average ranks 24th in the league.

The Padres score the 10th-most runs in baseball (127 total, 4.2 per game).

The Padres' .314 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 108 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .315.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .381.

Machado's home runs rank him sixth in MLB, and he is eighth in RBI.

Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .350.

Hosmer ranks 73rd in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .163 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .204 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 while batting .258.

Suzuki's home run total places him 42nd in MLB, and he ranks 37th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .279 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.

Contreras is currently 73rd in homers and 142nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Ian Happ has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with five while driving in 15 runs and slugging .500.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 5/6/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Marlins L 8-0 Home 5/8/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/9/2022 Cubs L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Cubs - Home 5/11/2022 Cubs - Home 5/13/2022 Braves - Away 5/14/2022 Braves - Away 5/15/2022 Braves - Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 7-0 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 6-2 Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers L 7-1 Home 5/9/2022 Padres W 6-0 Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away 5/11/2022 Padres - Away 5/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/16/2022 Pirates - Home

