How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Miley will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .220 batting average ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Padres score the 10th-most runs in baseball (127 total, 4.2 per game).
  • The Padres' .314 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 108 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .315.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .381.
  • Machado's home runs rank him sixth in MLB, and he is eighth in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .350.
  • Hosmer ranks 73rd in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .163 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .204 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 while batting .258.
  • Suzuki's home run total places him 42nd in MLB, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .279 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.
  • Contreras is currently 73rd in homers and 142nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Ian Happ has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with five while driving in 15 runs and slugging .500.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

5/6/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Marlins

L 8-0

Home

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
