How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres square off against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Padres' .224 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Padres are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (132 total).

The Padres' .318 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 112 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (seven), runs batted in (22) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .379.

Among all batters in MLB, Machado's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally places him eighth.

Hosmer is batting .356 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Hosmer ranks 75th in homers and 19th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jurickson Profar has five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .175.

Jake Cronenworth has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .221.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 and has a batting average of .267.

In all of MLB, Suzuki is 48th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.

Contreras is batting .292 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 75th in home runs and 149th in RBI.

Ian Happ has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.392/.400.

Nico Hoerner is batting .275 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Marlins L 8-0 Home 5/8/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/9/2022 Cubs L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Cubs - Home 5/13/2022 Braves - Away 5/14/2022 Braves - Away 5/15/2022 Braves - Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 7-0 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 6-2 Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers L 7-1 Home 5/9/2022 Padres W 6-0 Away 5/10/2022 Padres L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Padres - Away 5/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/16/2022 Pirates - Home 5/17/2022 Pirates - Home

Regional restrictions apply.