How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

MacKenzie Gore is starting for the San Diego Padres on Monday against Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 22nd in MLB with a .223 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (127 total runs).
  • The Padres rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 102 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (seven), runs batted in (21) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .385.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Machado ranks first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .351 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Hosmer is 71st in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .170.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .208 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .256 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total ranks 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .463 on the year.
  • Contreras is 71st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 137th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .263/.387/.382.
  • Wisdom is batting .238 this season with a team-high five home runs and 15 RBI.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

5/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

5/6/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Marlins

L 8-0

Home

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away



How To Watch

May
9
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



