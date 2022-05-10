How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MacKenzie Gore is starting for the San Diego Padres on Monday against Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Padres are 22nd in MLB with a .223 batting average.
- The Padres have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (127 total runs).
- The Padres rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 102 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (seven), runs batted in (21) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .385.
- Including all MLB hitters, Machado ranks first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .351 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Hosmer is 71st in home runs and 19th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .170.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .208 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .256 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total ranks 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.
- Willson Contreras has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .463 on the year.
- Contreras is 71st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 137th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .263/.387/.382.
- Wisdom is batting .238 this season with a team-high five home runs and 15 RBI.
Padres and Cubs Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
5/6/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Marlins
L 8-0
Home
5/8/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/9/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 6-2
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
L 7-1
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
