How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (268 total runs).
  • The Padres are 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 253 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .323, and leads the Padres in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Machado is 37th in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.
  • Profar is 68th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .221.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ leads Chicago with a .275 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 30 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 68th and his RBI tally is 59th.
  • Willson Contreras has 47 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .506 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Contreras ranks 37th in home runs and 123rd in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in RBI with 31 while batting .234 with eight home runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 31 RBI.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Mets

W 13-2

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-0

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

