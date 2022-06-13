How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (268 total runs).
- The Padres are 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 253 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .323, and leads the Padres in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 37.
- Including all batters in baseball, Machado is 37th in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.
- Profar is 68th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .221.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ leads Chicago with a .275 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 30 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 68th and his RBI tally is 59th.
- Willson Contreras has 47 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .506 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Contreras ranks 37th in home runs and 123rd in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in RBI with 31 while batting .234 with eight home runs.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 31 RBI.
Padres and Cubs Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Mets
W 13-2
Home
6/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-0
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-2
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/13/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
L 9-3
Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
L 8-0
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
L 18-4
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
-
Home
How To Watch
June
13
2022
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
