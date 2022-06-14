How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (272 total).
  • The Padres' .310 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.
  • The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 254 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with 10 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .322.
  • Machado ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Profar ranks 69th in homers and 36th in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .230.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .281 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .274. He's also hit seven home runs with 30 RBI.
  • Happ ranks 69th in homers and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Contreras has 48 hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .503 this season.
  • Contreras is 37th in home runs and 126th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .234 average, eight homers and 31 RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .217 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 31 RBI.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-0

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18) can t catch a two run single hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

By Adam Childs36 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy