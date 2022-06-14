How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9), third baseman Manny Machado (13), and teammates celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Padres' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (272 total).

The Padres' .310 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 254 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Machado paces the Padres with 10 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .322.

Machado ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Profar ranks 69th in homers and 36th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .230.

Eric Hosmer is batting .281 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .274. He's also hit seven home runs with 30 RBI.

Happ ranks 69th in homers and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Contreras has 48 hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Contreras is 37th in home runs and 126th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .234 average, eight homers and 31 RBI.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .217 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 31 RBI.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Rockies W 9-0 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies L 6-2 Home 6/12/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away 6/16/2022 Cubs - Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/10/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Yankees L 8-0 Away 6/12/2022 Yankees L 18-4 Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home 6/16/2022 Padres - Home 6/17/2022 Braves - Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home

