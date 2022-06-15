How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (259 total runs).
- The Cubs are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 284 total runs this season.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .279.
- Of all major league hitters, Contreras is 36th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Happ has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .274.
- Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 74th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel has collected a team-high 32 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 12 home runs.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.315), home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.
- Machado ranks 38th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Profar has 57 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Overall, Profar is 74th in homers and 39th in RBI this season.
- Jake Cronenworth has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Eric Hosmer has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .394 on the year.
Cubs and Padres Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
L 8-0
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
L 18-4
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
L 12-5
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-2
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
