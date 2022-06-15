How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (259 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 284 total runs this season.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .279.
  • Of all major league hitters, Contreras is 36th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Happ has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .274.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 74th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel has collected a team-high 32 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 12 home runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.315), home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.
  • Machado ranks 38th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Profar has 57 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
  • Overall, Profar is 74th in homers and 39th in RBI this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Cubs and Padres Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

W 12-5

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

