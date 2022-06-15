How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Cubs are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 284 total runs this season.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .279.

Of all major league hitters, Contreras is 36th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Happ has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .274.

Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 74th in homers and 63rd in RBI.

Frank Schwindel has collected a team-high 32 runs batted in.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 12 home runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.315), home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.

Machado ranks 38th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Profar has 57 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Overall, Profar is 74th in homers and 39th in RBI this season.

Jake Cronenworth has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Eric Hosmer has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Cubs and Padres Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Yankees L 8-0 Away 6/12/2022 Yankees L 18-4 Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home 6/16/2022 Padres - Home 6/17/2022 Braves - Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies L 6-2 Home 6/12/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs W 12-5 Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away 6/16/2022 Cubs - Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.