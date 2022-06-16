How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- The Padres score the eighth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 264 (4.3 per game).
- The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .322.
- Machado's home runs place him 36th in MLB, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
- Profar is batting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- Profar ranks 77th in homers and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .245 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .280 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 26 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total ranks 25th and his RBI tally is 101st.
- Ian Happ is batting .283 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 30 runs batted in this season.
- Happ ranks 77th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in RBI with 32 while batting .239 with eight home runs.
- Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .459.
Padres and Cubs Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-2
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
W 19-5
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
L 8-0
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
L 18-4
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
L 12-5
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
L 19-5
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
