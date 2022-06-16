How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) pose for a photo in the dugout after his two run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
  • The Padres score the eighth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 264 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .322.
  • Machado's home runs place him 36th in MLB, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
  • Profar is batting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
  • Profar ranks 77th in homers and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .245 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .280 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 26 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total ranks 25th and his RBI tally is 101st.
  • Ian Happ is batting .283 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 30 runs batted in this season.
  • Happ ranks 77th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in RBI with 32 while batting .239 with eight home runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .459.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

W 12-5

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

W 19-5

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

June
16
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
