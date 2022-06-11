How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by designated hitter Manny Machado (13) after scoring a run on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Jake Cronenworth (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Friday at PETCO Park against Chad Kuhl, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 21st in MLB with a .235 batting average.
  • The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (253 total).
  • The Padres' .312 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
  • The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 263 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres with nine home runs and 36 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .329.
  • Machado's home runs place him 40th in MLB, and he is 17th in RBI.
  • Profar is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.
  • Profar is 60th in homers and 29th in RBI in the majors.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .289 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 41.
  • In all of baseball, Cron is 11th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .260 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon ranks 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI this season.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .267/.364/.410 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Away

6/5/2022

Brewers

W 6-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mets

L 11-5

Home

6/7/2022

Mets

W 7-0

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

W 13-2

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

L 8-7

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
