How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Ryan Feltner, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres are 18th in the league with a .238 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Padres' .316 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 263.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .322.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (10), runs batted in (37) and has put up a team-high batting average of .332.

Of all hitters in baseball, Machado ranks 33rd in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Profar is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Profar is 61st in homers and 26th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Eric Hosmer is batting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .286.

Cron is 11th in homers and eighth in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Blackmon is 44th in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Connor Joe is slashing .262/.358/.402 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has 48 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Brewers W 6-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mets L 11-5 Home 6/7/2022 Mets W 7-0 Home 6/8/2022 Mets W 13-2 Home 6/10/2022 Rockies W 9-0 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home 6/13/2022 Cubs - Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 6/9/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/10/2022 Padres L 9-0 Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away 6/14/2022 Guardians - Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home

