How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and Charlie Blackmon will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (266 total runs).

The Padres' .312 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Rockies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies have scored 270 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (10), runs batted in (37) and has put up a team-high batting average of .320.

Machado's home runs place him 34th in the majors, and he ranks 18th in RBI.

Profar is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Profar ranks 64th in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Eric Hosmer has 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .284.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 42 RBI.

In all of baseball, Cron ranks 13th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Blackmon is batting .252 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Overall, Blackmon is 44th in homers and 45th in RBI this season.

Connor Joe is slashing .261/.359/.396 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Mets W 7-0 Home 6/8/2022 Mets W 13-2 Home 6/10/2022 Rockies W 9-0 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies L 6-2 Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home 6/13/2022 Cubs - Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away 6/16/2022 Cubs - Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 6/9/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/10/2022 Padres L 9-0 Away 6/11/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away 6/14/2022 Guardians - Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home

