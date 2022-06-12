How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and Charlie Blackmon will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (266 total runs).
  • The Padres' .312 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
  • The Rockies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored 270 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (10), runs batted in (37) and has put up a team-high batting average of .320.
  • Machado's home runs place him 34th in the majors, and he ranks 18th in RBI.
  • Profar is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • Profar ranks 64th in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer has 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .284.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 42 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks 13th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Blackmon is batting .252 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 44th in homers and 45th in RBI this season.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .261/.359/.396 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Mets

W 7-0

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

W 13-2

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-0

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
