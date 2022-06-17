How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Friday at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

The Padres score the sixth-most runs in baseball (309 total, 4.8 per game).

The Padres' .319 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 284 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .328, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 43.

Machado ranks 36th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Profar is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Profar is 59th in homers and 35th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .285 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 44 RBI.

Cron is 16th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Charlie Blackmon has 60 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 42nd in homers and 43rd in RBI.

Connor Joe has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .252 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs W 12-5 Away 6/15/2022 Cubs W 19-5 Away 6/16/2022 Cubs W 6-4 Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians L 7-5 Home 6/16/2022 Guardians L 4-2 Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.