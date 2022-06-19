How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at Coors Field against German Marquez, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

The Padres are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (313 total).

The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 294 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .327, while leading the Padres in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 44.

Of all hitters in the majors, Machado's home runs place him 38th, and his RBI tally places him 11th.

Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .250.

Profar ranks 63rd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Eric Hosmer is batting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 49.

Cron is 10th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Blackmon is 45th in homers and 37th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Connor Joe has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Brendan Rodgers has 53 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs W 12-5 Away 6/15/2022 Cubs W 19-5 Away 6/16/2022 Cubs W 6-4 Away 6/17/2022 Rockies L 10-4 Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/23/2022 Phillies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians L 7-5 Home 6/16/2022 Guardians L 4-2 Home 6/17/2022 Padres W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away

