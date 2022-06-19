How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at Coors Field against German Marquez, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
- The Padres are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (313 total).
- The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored 294 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .327, while leading the Padres in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 44.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Machado's home runs place him 38th, and his RBI tally places him 11th.
- Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .250.
- Profar ranks 63rd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 49.
- Cron is 10th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Blackmon is 45th in homers and 37th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Connor Joe has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Brendan Rodgers has 53 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
W 19-5
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
L 4-3
Home
6/15/2022
Guardians
L 7-5
Home
6/16/2022
Guardians
L 4-2
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
