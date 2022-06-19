How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon take the field against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Coors Field.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres are 14th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- The Padres are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (317 total).
- The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 299.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado leads the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has a team-high batting average of .329.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Machado's home runs place him 29th, and his RBI tally ranks him 11th.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Of all MLB hitters, Profar ranks 64th in homers and 35th in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .255 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .283 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 51.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron ranks eighth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Blackmon has 65 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Connor Joe has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.359/.394.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .382 on the year.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
W 19-5
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
L 5-4
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
L 4-3
Home
6/15/2022
Guardians
L 7-5
Home
6/16/2022
Guardians
L 4-2
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
-
Away
