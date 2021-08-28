How to Watch Padres at Angels

The Padres are just 2-8 in their last 10 games, looking to make a push back into playoff contention with a big game against the Angels on Saturday.

The San Diego Padres were one of the top contenders in the National League not too long ago. With a stacked lineup and quality pitching, they appeared to have a good shot at a spot in the playoff picture. Unfortunately, they have gone just 2-8 in their last 10 games and are now 15 games back in the NL West and are two games back in the Wild Card chase.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: You Can watch the Padres at Angeles game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If they want to make the push into the playoffs, they need to take care of business in their current series against the Los Angeles Angels.

San Diego did just that in game one of the series on Friday. They took a dominant 5-0 victory over L.A. On Saturday, the Padres will look to win their second game in a row.

In the first game of the series, the Padres were led by second baseman Jurickson Profar, who started the scoring off with a two-run triple. Jake Marisnick and Austin Nola also drove in an RBI in the big win.

Heading into game two of the series, the Padres will turn to Ryan Weathers (4-6 record, 5.27 ERA) as their starting pitcher. On the other side of the diamond, the Angels will go with Jose Suarez (5-7 record, 4.06 ERA) on the mound.

Make sure to tune into this matchup as the Padres look to get their playoff hopes back on track. For the Angels, the postseason is practically out of the question, but they can spoil things for San Diego, which they would take great joy in doing.

Regional restrictions may apply.