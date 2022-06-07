How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field on Monday at PETCO Park against Blake Snell, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

9:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 228, 4.2 per game.

The Padres rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mets rank first in the majors with a .264 team batting average.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 286 total runs this season.

No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .335 OBP this season.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .333, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 32.

Machado is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jurickson Profar is batting .235 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks.

Profar is 71st in home runs and 49th in RBI in the majors.

Eric Hosmer has 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .296.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .217 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso is batting .283 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 54 RBI.

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks second in homers and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .259 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Overall, Lindor ranks 34th in home runs and fourth in RBI this season.

Starling Marte has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.312/.442.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .311 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 26 RBI.

Padres and Mets Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Cardinals L 5-2 Away 6/2/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Brewers W 7-0 Away 6/4/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Away 6/5/2022 Brewers W 6-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mets - Home 6/7/2022 Mets - Home 6/8/2022 Mets - Home 6/10/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers L 6-1 Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Away 6/6/2022 Padres - Away 6/7/2022 Padres - Away 6/8/2022 Padres - Away 6/10/2022 Angels - Away 6/11/2022 Angels - Away 6/12/2022 Angels - Away

