How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar head into the second of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- The Padres rank 16th in runs scored with 233, 4.2 per game.
- The Padres rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Mets lead baseball with a .266 batting average.
- The Mets lead MLB with 297 runs scored this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .337 OBP this season.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (nine), runs batted in (32) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .327.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Machado ranks 36th in homers and 20th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Profar is 72nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI so far this season.
- Eric Hosmer has 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .290.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .214 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .282.
- Alonso is second in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Francisco Lindor has 56 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Lindor is 36th in homers and fourth in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Starling Marte has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .314 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 27 RBI.
Padres and Mets Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Brewers
W 7-0
Away
6/4/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Away
6/5/2022
Brewers
W 6-4
Away
6/6/2022
Mets
L 11-5
Home
6/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
L 6-1
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
W 11-5
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
7
2022
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)