How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) slides home on a sacrifice fly hit by first baseman J.D. Davis (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar head into the second of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Padres have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

The Padres rank 16th in runs scored with 233, 4.2 per game.

The Padres rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Mets lead baseball with a .266 batting average.

The Mets lead MLB with 297 runs scored this season.

No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .337 OBP this season.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (nine), runs batted in (32) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .327.

Of all hitters in the majors, Machado ranks 36th in homers and 20th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks.

Profar is 72nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI so far this season.

Eric Hosmer has 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .290.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .214 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .282.

Alonso is second in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor has 56 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Lindor is 36th in homers and fourth in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Starling Marte has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .314 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 27 RBI.

Padres and Mets Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Brewers W 7-0 Away 6/4/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Away 6/5/2022 Brewers W 6-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mets L 11-5 Home 6/7/2022 Mets - Home 6/8/2022 Mets - Home 6/10/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers L 6-1 Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Away 6/6/2022 Padres W 11-5 Away 6/7/2022 Padres - Away 6/8/2022 Padres - Away 6/10/2022 Angels - Away 6/11/2022 Angels - Away 6/12/2022 Angels - Away 6/14/2022 Brewers - Home

