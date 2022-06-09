How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luke Voit (right) talks to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during an umpire s review of a home run hit by Voit in the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luke Voit (right) talks to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during an umpire s review of a home run hit by Voit in the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
  • The Padres rank 16th in runs scored with 240, 4.3 per game.
  • The Padres are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Mets rank first in the majors with a .264 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the most runs (297) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Mets get on base at a .335 clip, best in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .325, and paces the Padres in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 34.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Machado's home runs rank him 38th, and his RBI tally places him 19th.
  • Profar is batting .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Profar is 55th in homers and 45th in RBI so far this year.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .289 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .282.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Alonso's home run total ranks third and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .434 on the year.
  • Lindor ranks 38th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and fourth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.311/.437.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 27 RBI.

Padres and Mets Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Brewers

W 7-0

Away

6/4/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Away

6/5/2022

Brewers

W 6-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mets

L 11-5

Home

6/7/2022

Mets

W 7-0

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

L 6-1

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

W 11-5

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

