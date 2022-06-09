How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luke Voit (right) talks to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during an umpire s review of a home run hit by Voit in the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

9:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Padres have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

The Padres rank 16th in runs scored with 240, 4.3 per game.

The Padres are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Mets rank first in the majors with a .264 team batting average.

The Mets have scored the most runs (297) in baseball so far this year.

The Mets get on base at a .335 clip, best in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .325, and paces the Padres in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 34.

Including all hitters in baseball, Machado's home runs rank him 38th, and his RBI tally places him 19th.

Profar is batting .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Profar is 55th in homers and 45th in RBI so far this year.

Eric Hosmer is batting .289 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .282.

Among all batters in the majors, Alonso's home run total ranks third and his RBI tally ranks first.

Francisco Lindor has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .434 on the year.

Lindor ranks 38th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and fourth in RBI.

Starling Marte has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.311/.437.

Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 27 RBI.

Padres and Mets Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Brewers W 7-0 Away 6/4/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Away 6/5/2022 Brewers W 6-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mets L 11-5 Home 6/7/2022 Mets W 7-0 Home 6/8/2022 Mets - Home 6/10/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home 6/13/2022 Cubs - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers L 6-1 Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Away 6/6/2022 Padres W 11-5 Away 6/7/2022 Padres L 7-0 Away 6/8/2022 Padres - Away 6/10/2022 Angels - Away 6/11/2022 Angels - Away 6/12/2022 Angels - Away 6/14/2022 Brewers - Home 6/15/2022 Brewers - Home

