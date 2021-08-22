How to Watch Padres vs. Phillies

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in somewhat similar spots as they wrap up a three-game series Sunday in San Diego. Each team sits just a handful of games out of a playoff spot with September around the corner after splitting the first two games of the series.

Philadelphia won on Friday, following what had been a four-game losing streak. They're now just five games behind the banged-up Braves for first place in the National League East, and four games out of a Wild Card spot. They enter the game with a 62-61 record.

How to Watch:

Date: August 22, 2021

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

As for the Padres, their 68-57 record still has them in third place in the NL West, 13 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants. They're also tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the second Wild Card spot.

The slumping Padres are just 2-8 in their last 10 following Saturday night's extra-innings win. This slide has surprisingly synched up with the return of Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed two weeks with a shoulder injury. Since returning, 'El Nino' has hit .260 with three home runs in six games.

Tatis will face Kyle Gibson, one of the surprise breakout arms of the 2021 season and Philly's key trade deadline acquisition. It will be Gibson's fifth appearance for the Phillies - he has a 2-2 record with a 4.70 ERA through the first four.

It is expected to be a 3:40p.m. ET first pitch from Petco Park. You can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

