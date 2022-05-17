How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET, with Bryce Harper and Eric Hosmer among those expected to step up at the plate.
Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Phillies are second in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (172 total).
- The Phillies are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- The Padres have scored 160 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper has managed a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 27 runs.
- Harper's home runs rank him sixth in baseball, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
- Jean Segura is batting .309 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Segura is 31st in homers and 105th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .279 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-high nine home runs.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.359) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.
- Machado's home run total places him 19th in the majors, and he is 16th in RBI.
- Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .350 while slugging .512.
- Hosmer ranks 67th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jurickson Profar has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- Ha-Seong Kim has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .436 on the year.
Phillies and Padres Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
W 9-7
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
W 12-10
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
W 8-3
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Cubs
L 7-5
Home
5/13/2022
Braves
W 11-6
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/21/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/22/2022
Giants
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
