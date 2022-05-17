How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET, with Bryce Harper and Eric Hosmer among those expected to step up at the plate.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies are second in MLB with a .256 batting average.

The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (172 total).

The Phillies are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Padres have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored 160 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper has managed a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 27 runs.

Harper's home runs rank him sixth in baseball, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .309 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Segura is 31st in homers and 105th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .279 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-high nine home runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.359) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.

Machado's home run total places him 19th in the majors, and he is 16th in RBI.

Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .350 while slugging .512.

Hosmer ranks 67th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jurickson Profar has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .436 on the year.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/15/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away 5/21/2022 Giants - Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away

