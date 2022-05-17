How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET, with Bryce Harper and Eric Hosmer among those expected to step up at the plate.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are second in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (172 total).
  • The Phillies are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Padres have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Padres have scored 160 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper has managed a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 27 runs.
  • Harper's home runs rank him sixth in baseball, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is batting .309 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Segura is 31st in homers and 105th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .279 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-high nine home runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.359) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.
  • Machado's home run total places him 19th in the majors, and he is 16th in RBI.
  • Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .350 while slugging .512.
  • Hosmer ranks 67th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jurickson Profar has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .436 on the year.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two run single by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not picturted) against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates with first baseman Jose Abreu (79) after scoring on a game winning one run single by center fielder Luis Robert (not pictured) against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Royals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
VATECH
College Baseball

Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Phillies

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy