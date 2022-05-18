How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will send Zack Wheeler and Blake Snell, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the second-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (172 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .315 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
  • The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
  • The Padres have scored 163 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .315.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (27).
  • In all of MLB, Harper is seventh in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is batting .307 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Segura is 34th in home runs and 111th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .286.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.356) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.
  • Machado's home run total puts him 22nd in the big leagues, and he is 19th in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .346 while slugging .504.
  • Hosmer is 72nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 15th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .187/.313/.390.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has 21 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

