How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will send Zack Wheeler and Blake Snell, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies have the second-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (172 total runs).

The Phillies' .315 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.

The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.

The Padres have scored 163 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .315.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper paces the Phillies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (27).

In all of MLB, Harper is seventh in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .307 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Segura is 34th in home runs and 111th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .286.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.356) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.

Machado's home run total puts him 22nd in the big leagues, and he is 19th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .346 while slugging .504.

Hosmer is 72nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 15th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .187/.313/.390.

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/15/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/17/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away 5/21/2022 Giants - Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away 5/23/2022 Brewers - Home

