How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres will look to Jurickson Profar for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC
Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (175 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Padres' .225 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Padres rank 11th in the league with 163 total runs scored this season.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.
- Harper ranks eighth in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Segura is batting .297 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Segura is 38th in homers in baseball and 115th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .231 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.353) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.
- Machado's home run total puts him 25th in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
- Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .338 while slugging .492.
- Overall, Hosmer ranks 74th in homers and 16th in RBI this season.
- Profar is slashing .190/.313/.389 this season for the Padres.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .218 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Phillies and Padres Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
W 12-10
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
W 8-3
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
W 3-0
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Braves
W 11-6
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
L 3-0
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/21/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/22/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
