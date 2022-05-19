How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres will look to Jurickson Profar for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (175 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Padres' .225 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Padres rank 11th in the league with 163 total runs scored this season.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.
  • Harper ranks eighth in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Segura is batting .297 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Segura is 38th in homers in baseball and 115th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .231 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.353) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.
  • Machado's home run total puts him 25th in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .338 while slugging .492.
  • Overall, Hosmer ranks 74th in homers and 16th in RBI this season.
  • Profar is slashing .190/.313/.389 this season for the Padres.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .218 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

L 3-0

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18299006
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Maryland vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

Knights vs. Broncos stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate the overtime win over the Dallas Stars in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
May 14, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy