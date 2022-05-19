How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres will look to Jurickson Profar for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (175 total runs).

The Phillies rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Padres' .225 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Padres rank 11th in the league with 163 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.

Harper ranks eighth in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Segura is batting .297 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Segura is 38th in homers in baseball and 115th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .231 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.353) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.

Machado's home run total puts him 25th in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .338 while slugging .492.

Overall, Hosmer ranks 74th in homers and 16th in RBI this season.

Profar is slashing .190/.313/.389 this season for the Padres.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .218 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/15/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/17/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Phillies L 3-0 Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away 5/21/2022 Giants - Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away 5/23/2022 Brewers - Home 5/24/2022 Brewers - Home

