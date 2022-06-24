How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) breaks his bat while batting against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies at PETCO Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Padres score the fifth-most runs in baseball (337 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Padres rank ninth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored 334 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has posted a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Machado's home runs rank him 39th in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .255 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Profar is 78th in homers in MLB and 33rd in RBI.
  • Cronenworth is batting .250 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 48 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Schwarber is slugging .488 this season, with a team-best 19 homers while driving in 39 runs.
  • Schwarber is fifth among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 31st in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 65 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.339/.463.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-4

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

L 8-3

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Home

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Home

6/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-4

Home

6/23/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/25/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

L 9-3

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
