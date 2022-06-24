How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) breaks his bat while batting against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies at PETCO Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The Padres score the fifth-most runs in baseball (337 total, 4.7 per game).

The Padres rank ninth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 334 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has posted a team-high batting average of .328.

Machado's home runs rank him 39th in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is batting .255 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Profar is 78th in homers in MLB and 33rd in RBI.

Cronenworth is batting .250 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 48 while batting .326, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Schwarber is slugging .488 this season, with a team-best 19 homers while driving in 39 runs.

Schwarber is fifth among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 31st in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 65 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.339/.463.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Rockies L 5-4 Away 6/19/2022 Rockies L 8-3 Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-4 Home 6/23/2022 Phillies - Home 6/24/2022 Phillies - Home 6/25/2022 Phillies - Home 6/26/2022 Phillies - Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/18/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres - Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home

