How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to out-hit Luke Voit and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (340 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies rank 15th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Padres have scored 339 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .320.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has posted a team-high batting average of .325 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 48.
- Including all MLB batters, Harper ranks eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Schwarber's 20 home runs are a team-high total.
- Schwarber ranks fourth in home runs in MLB and 25th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .245 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 46 and his batting average of .328 is also best on his team.
- Among all batters in MLB, Machado is 39th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .416 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Profar ranks 80th in homers and 34th in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .250/.341/.408.
- Eric Hosmer has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .402 on the year.
Phillies and Padres Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
L 9-3
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
L 7-0
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
L 4-2
Away
6/23/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
6/24/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
L 8-3
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-4
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
L 6-2
Home
6/24/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/25/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/26/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
How To Watch
June
24
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)