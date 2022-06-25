How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (center) and right fielder Nick Castellanos (right) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to out-hit Luke Voit and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (340 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies rank 15th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Padres have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored 339 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Padres are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .320.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has posted a team-high batting average of .325 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 48.

Including all MLB batters, Harper ranks eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Schwarber's 20 home runs are a team-high total.

Schwarber ranks fourth in home runs in MLB and 25th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .245 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 46 and his batting average of .328 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in MLB, Machado is 39th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Profar ranks 80th in homers and 34th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .250/.341/.408.

Eric Hosmer has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Rockies L 8-3 Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-4 Home 6/23/2022 Phillies L 6-2 Home 6/24/2022 Phillies - Home 6/25/2022 Phillies - Home 6/26/2022 Phillies - Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away

