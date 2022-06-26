How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Padres' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Padres are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (340 total).

The Padres rank 10th in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 340.

The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Padres Impact Players

Machado paces the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .328.

Including all hitters in baseball, Machado is 39th in homers and 15th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Profar is 82nd in home runs and 36th in RBI so far this season.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .246 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Eric Hosmer has 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 48 while batting .320, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .492 this season, with a team-best 20 homers while driving in 41 runs.

Schwarber is currently fourth in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .242 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-4 Home 6/23/2022 Phillies L 6-2 Home 6/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Phillies - Home 6/26/2022 Phillies - Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home

