How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Padres are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (340 total).
  • The Padres rank 10th in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 340.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Machado is 39th in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Profar is 82nd in home runs and 36th in RBI so far this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .246 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer has 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 48 while batting .320, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .492 this season, with a team-best 20 homers while driving in 41 runs.
  • Schwarber is currently fourth in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .242 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Home

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Home

6/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-4

Home

6/23/2022

Phillies

L 6-2

Home

6/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

L 9-3

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

